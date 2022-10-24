This perfect Hoodie is destined to be your fall golf staple

Lululemon’s knit Hoodie is perfect for wearing on and off the course. lululemon.com

Hoodies are an admittedly divisive topic.

Ever since Tyrrell Hatton donned one for his win at the 2021 BMW PGA Championship, it seems like everyone has an opinion on whether or not Hoodies are golf-course appropriate.

Beloved for their coziness and ease of wear, Hoodies are a cold-weather staple pretty much the world over. But in terms of acceptance in the world of mainstream golf, traditionalists object to many things about them — the drawstring hood, kangaroo-pouch pocket, the often overly-loose fit. The list goes on!

One way many manufacturers have sought to combat this view is to produce a more refined version of the hoodie, in many cases sans drawstring, and with hidden pockets.

The result is a sleek and stylish garment that has all the warmth and comfort of the original but is also tailored enough for a night out.

Lululemon’s At Ease Hoodie is the embodiment of such ideals. The fit is slim, the material is luxurious, and the pockets have zippers.

In short, it’s one of those rare garments that’s just as functional on the course as it is off. Just ask GOLF editor Zephyr Melton, who purchased the Hoodie for a recent jaunt to Montauk Downs on New York’s Long Island.

Ready to purchase one of your own? Click the link below to buy now.

