This Pelicans-Wolves Trade Moves Karl Towns

Without fail, there are always a few NBA teams who appear to be on the verge of collapse.

This summer, the Brooklyn Nets, and Phoenix Suns generated lots of headlines, but none of them were good. These are two talented teams in the mix for the NBA championship. Yet, somehow, it consistently felt like the sky could fall for either organization on a regular basis.

Now, the Minnesota Timberwolves are in the same boat. Having just traded four first-round picks in exchange for Rudy Gobert, one might assume that all was well for them. One would be wrong.

The Wolves’ start has been underwhelming. Meanwhile, Karl-Anthony Towns has made public comments about Anthony Edwards’ diet, while Edwards has made public comments about the team’s decision to go big.

LATEST NBA NEWS & TRADE RUMORS: Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves & New Orleans Pelicans Updates

Finally, Gobert recently “liked” a tweet suggesting that trading for him could be a bad decision.

Now is not the time to hit the Panic button. The Wolves need a much larger sample size before they blow this group up.

With that said, if they’re still struggling by the deadline, here’s a deal that would send Karl-Anthony Towns to the New Orleans Pelicans.