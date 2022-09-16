This Pacers-Warriors Trade Is For Jonathan Kuminga

It’s difficult to judge the performances of younger NBA players. Like it or not, they’re measured by a different stick.

Often, our judgments are affected by where a young player is drafted. If a Rookie or sophomore is a Lottery pick for a horrible team, we assume that they’ll pair great volume with poor efficiency.

On the other hand, if a Rookie lands on a quality team, we assume they’ll have a lower usage role – and that higher efficiency will follow.

For example, look at Jonathan Kuminga on last year’s Golden State Warriors. Kuminga was a rare case of a Lottery pick Landing on a contending team. As such, he looked great in his role – but it was a limited role. To no fault of his own, there are still questions to be raised about how he’d look as a more featured option.

On the other hand, Warriors big man James Wiseman has been generally disappointing since being selected with the second overall pick in 2020. Granted, he’s spent considerable time injured, but even when healthy, he’s looked raw.

Could the Warriors move both ahead of 2022-23 in a bid to repeat as NBA champions?