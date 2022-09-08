This Pacers-Spurs Trade Features Chris Duarte

At some point, every NBA team finds itself in a position where they’re rebuilding. With that said, there are no rules governing how they ought to go about that process.

In fact, there are competing philosophies. In recent times, the dominant school of thought says that rebuilding teams ought to target first-round picks. Some teams have taken that philosophy to an extreme, stockpiling first-rounders at any and all costs.

It’s a viable strategy. Targeting first-round picks has a two-pronged effect on rebuilding teams. They get the picks, but they also allow themselves to bottom out by not acquiring quality players. In turn, that allows them to maximize the Lottery odds on their own pick.

Still, it isn’t the only way forward. If a Rebuilding organization likes a young player, they shouldn’t hesitate to make an offer for them.

LATEST NBA NEWS & TRADE RUMORS: Chris Duarte, Indiana Pacers & San Antonio Spurs Updates

After all, the end goal is to acquire players that you believe can help you win an NBA championship.

If the Spurs particularly like Chris Duarte, here’s an offer that the Pacers may not be able to refuse.