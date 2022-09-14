This outtake from an old Bobby Knight golf show is the Glorious NSFW rage-fest you’re hoping it is | This is the Loop

We’re honestly not sure who thought this would be a good idea. We don’t know what sort of sick, masochistic instructor would ever sign up to be a part of the most obvious trainwreck since ‘The General.’ Whoever they are, however, we would like to thank them for their sacrifice, because this clip is pure, 24K gold. So often on the internet, things go viral for being unexpected; for subverting expectation. This is effective for precisely the opposite reason: You know exactly how it’s going to go from second one and it gleefully delivers, right down to the climactic club throw.