This outtake from an old Bobby Knight golf show is the Glorious NSFW rage-fest you’re hoping it is | This is the Loop

As has been well established throughout the course of history, golf is the single most frustrating activity a human being can willingly undertake. As we also know, Bobby Knight is the Greatest rageaholic to ever walk God’s beautiful green earth. So what would happen should the two ever meet—an Unstoppable force colliding with an immovable object while hurtling through time and space at a million miles per hour? Well, thanks to this unearthed (and very NSFW) clip of Knight Filming a sand-trap segment for an old golf tutorial, we finally have our answer. Ear muffs, kids.
We’re honestly not sure who thought this would be a good idea. We don’t know what sort of sick, masochistic instructor would ever sign up to be a part of the most obvious trainwreck since ‘The General.’ Whoever they are, however, we would like to thank them for their sacrifice, because this clip is pure, 24K gold. So often on the internet, things go viral for being unexpected; for subverting expectation. This is effective for precisely the opposite reason: You know exactly how it’s going to go from second one and it gleefully delivers, right down to the climactic club throw.
Normally we’d advocate for anyone to stick it out, even when the going gets tough. The Endless barrage of micro-frustrations is part of what makes golf so addicting, after all. But after seeing this clip, we are willing to make an exception. Golf is a game for almost anyone … except Bobby Knight. For the good of Bobby”s forehead vein, for the betterment of mankind, we can only hope he walked away from that bunker as soon as the cameras stopped rolling and never looked back.
