This Nets-Wizards Trade Features Ben Simmons

The Washington Wizards made a huge move this NBA offseason committing long-term to Bradley Beal. The two sides agreed to a five-year Supermax with all the works as Beal also received a 15 percent trade kicker and a full no-trade clause.

The two sides are committed to each other for the foreseeable future and now it is up to the front office to continue rounding the roster out around him. They made one trade this offseason, acquiring Monte Morris and Will Barton from the Denver Nuggets in exchange for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Ish Smith.

That was a solid move to upgrade the backcourt and wing, but Washington shouldn’t be done after just that. Capped out, making trades is the only avenue the franchise will have to upgrade the roster around Beal and Kristaps Porzingis.

The team could certainly use some more help in the backcourt as Morris and Delon Wright are the only point guards currently on the roster. One player that could help in that regard while providing some versatility is Ben Simmons.

LATEST NBA NEWS & TRADE RUMORS: Ben Simmons, Brooklyn Nets & Washington Wizards Updates

Simmons was acquired by the Brooklyn Nets in the James Harden blockbuster with the Philadelphia 76ers ahead of the trade deadline. But, he never suited up last season as he dealt with a back injury and sought to improve his mental health.

While there would certainly be risks in acquiring someone such as Simmons, the upside is undeniable. What could a trade between the Wizards and Nets centered around him look like? Let’s take a look at this hypothetical trade between the two teams.