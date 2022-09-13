This Nets-Nuggets Trade Features Ben Simmons

In the modern NBA, the point guard is not what he used to be. In 2022, passing is seen as a secondary skill.

There’s some logic in the league’s shift. Passing is still a valuable skill, but the modern league has realized that it’s more valuable when attached to a player who can score. A ball-handler who puts pressure on the rim can create more passing opportunities, but in the process of putting that pressure on the rim, they’re required to score.

On the other hand, there is something appealing about playmaking. Superstar players who eagerly look to pass keep their teammates involved in the game. These days, those players still exist, but they often take a different form than they used to.

For example, look at Nikola Jokic. He’s arguably the best passing center in NBA history, and more generally, one of the finest passers we’ve ever seen at any position.

LATEST NBA NEWS & TRADE RUMORS: Ben Simmons, Brooklyn Nets & Denver Nuggets Updates

Of course, Ben Simmons can give the Joker a run for his money on that measure, and at 6’10, he’s not exactly a traditional floor general either.

Could the Nuggets make a move to pair them this summer?