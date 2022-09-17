This NBA Star Has Most Wins in the Last Decade, and It’s Not LeBron James, Stephen Curry or Kevin Durant

The NBA is filled to the brim with some of the top stars in the Sporting world. Players like LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant, have established a habit of being recurrent winners and stockpiling accolades. These three players have been at the Forefront for a long time and have served as the “faces.”

From incredible regular seasons to replicating those heroics in the Playoffs as well, they have done it all. It stands to reason that one of these three would have the most wins over the previous decade. That, however, is not the case. Interestingly enough, that player is Danny Green.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

According to StatMuse, the sharpshooter, Danny Green, leads the list of players with the most wins in the last decade. Since the 2012-13 campaign, the Memphis Grizzlies player has had the most victories in the NBA, with 512.

Green is regarded as one of the league’s most coveted role players. Using his “catch-and-shoot” talents, the shooting guard has consistently proven pivotal for any team he has been on.

DIVE DEEPER

Billionaire LeBron James Was Nearly Left Embarrassed After Almost Losing to $400M Worth TV Host at Free Throws

His career statistics are respectable, with an average of 8.7 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.6 assists. Green’s career percentage from beyond the arc is what offers a better picture, as he has converted 39.9% of his three-point attempts.

Danny Green #14 of the Toronto Raptors looks on during warm up prior to the Toronto Raptors vs Portland Trail Blazers NBA regular season game at Scotiabank Arena on March 1, 2019, in Toronto, Canada (Toronto Raptors win 119-117) (Photo by Anatoliy Cherkasov/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Many individuals might well be surprised to see Danny Green at the forefront of this list. However, when one learns about the teams for whom the guard has played, it all makes perfect sense.

Danny Green has played for some great NBA teams in the past decade

Danny Green has long fulfilled his duties as a sought-after role player. Furthermore, the New York native is one of just four NBA players to have won championships with three separate franchises.

He played for an elite San Antonio Spurs team, from 2010 to 2018, and racked up a lot of wins. Danny Green leading this list is mainly due to him being part of this team. Moreover, he was a Pivotal member of the Squad that beat LeBron James, and the Miami Heat in the 2014 NBA Finals.

Following a fruitful tenure with the Spurs, Green and teammate, Kawhi Leonard, were traded to the Toronto Raptors in 2018. It was a major change of scenery for him given that he was joining a new team after eight seasons.

Regardless, his winning ways continued as the Raptors, led by Nick Nurse, finished the regular season with a 58-24 record. Amazingly, Green and the Raptors went on to win the NBA title, beating the defending champions, the Golden State Warriors.

Following a season where he won his second championship, Green took his talents to the Los Angeles Lakers. And as one might expect, the Sharpshooter won his third NBA Championship as the Lakers defeated the Miami Heat in the 2020 NBA Finals.

This explains why Danny Green has accumulated the most victories in the last 10 years. He spent the previous two seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

WATCH THIS STORY: Bill Russell Career: When Did The Celtics Legend Retire?

During the Sixers’ Game 6 defeat to the Miami Heat in the 2022 Eastern Conference playoffs, the guard Tore both his ACL and LCL in his left knee. This offseason, he was dealt to the Memphis Grizzlies.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Danny Green’s availability for the 2022-23 season is still unknown. He, on the other hand, refuses to sit out the entire season.