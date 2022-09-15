This NBA Player Has Won The Most Games Over The Last 10 Seasons

Danny Green has never been an All-Star over the 13 seasons that he has played in the NBA, but he has been one of the most important role players on some very good teams.

His career averages are a modest 8.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest in 819 regular season games.

Yet, he is a very good shooter, with a career average of 39.9% shooting from the three-point range.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button