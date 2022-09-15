This NBA Player Has Won The Most Games Over The Last 10 Seasons

Danny Green has never been an All-Star over the 13 seasons that he has played in the NBA, but he has been one of the most important role players on some very good teams.

His career averages are a modest 8.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest in 819 regular season games.

Yet, he is a very good shooter, with a career average of 39.9% shooting from the three-point range.

In addition, he has played in an incredible 165 NBA Playoff games and has won three NBA Championships.

Something even more impressive?

According to StatMuse (h/t Legion Hoops), Green has won more NBA games (512) over the last ten seasons than any other player in the league.

To the casual fan, this may come as a massive surprise as he has never been a star and will more than likely not be a Hall of Famer.

Yet, when looking at the teams he has played on over the last decade, it actually makes total sense.

In 2014, he played for an elite San Antonio Spurs team that won the NBA Championship over LeBron James and the Miami Heat.

That season, he averaged 9.1 points per contest (on 41.5% shooting from the three-point range) in 68 regular season games.

In 2019, he helped the Toronto Raptors win the NBA Championship, and during the regular season, he averaged 10.3 points per contest (on 45.5% shooting from the three-point range) in 80 regular season games.

The following season he won the title again when he played for the Los Angeles Lakers.

That season, he averaged 8.0 points per contest (on 36.7% shooting from the three-point range) in 68 regular season games.

Green Tore his ACL during the 2022 NBA Playoffs (while playing for the Philadelphia 76ers), and over the offseason he was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies.