This Nampa Farm Offers Idaho’s Best Pumpkin Patch, Free Hay Rides

When it comes to “fall festivities” in the Treasure Valley, what comes to mind? Haunted attractions, coffee shops, or pumpkin patches?

We’re Lucky to have several of all of those things in the Treasure Valley– yet, one of the “oldest” and most Authentic pumpkin patch experiences is actually in Nampa. Here’s a look:

Your “Must-Visit” Pumpkin Patch This Fall When it comes to the charm of the Treasure Valley, few things are more important than cherishing and supporting our local businesses. The secret is out, people are moving here and we’re growing–fast. There’s no getting around that. If you’re like us and would like to help support local, check out Wissel Farms this fall!

We love Wissel Farms because they’ve been a local, Idaho business since 1911!

Not only is Wissel Farms a place that has seen thousands of families visit for produce for years–but they’re a place that continues to offer opportunities to the community, as members themselves.

We get it–there are a LOT of Halloween and “fall” attractions in the Treasure Valley this year, but locally owned and operated Wissel Farms is a little different. You won’t find flashy billboards driving a mile-long line for admittance to their doorstep.

What you WILL find is a family run farm with arguably the best pumpkin selection in the State of Idaho. Not only can you go out and pick your own–but the farm offers FREE hayrides for kids, families, and dates alike to get the full farm experience.

If you’re someone who grew up in the area, perhaps you recall the magic of field trips out to Wissel Farms each fall. For many in the Nampa area especially, this is a cherished tradition–and it’s something everyone should experience.

As the farm shared on their Facebook page:

We are an old fashioned pumpkin patch with family farm roots Backing to 1911. We are a no pressure stop along the side of the road because some people are looking for a laid back situation, where you don’t have to spend a lot to have fun. Nothing is over-commercialized, overpriced.

We are a family farm. In fact, our patch that your picking was planted, irrigated, and ready for you by our owner Matt, his wife, daughters and son-in-laws. Your purchase feeds our family. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for those who stick with us year after year for your holidays!

FREE hayrides are available for the pumpkin patch DAILY, from 9:00 am until 7:00 pm and you can find Wissel Farms at the corner of Lake Lowell and Middleton Road, in Nampa.

