“This must be our goal” Danilo delivers a message on Juventus seasonJuvefc.com

Juventus defender Danilo has sent a message to everyone associated with the club and urges them to stay calm, focused on the task ahead, and assuring them they will ride this storm.

Juve have started the term with no losses after five league matches, but they have also won just two of those matches.

Because the other title challengers are underperforming, the Bianconeri have remained close to the top of the league table.

This means they still have a very good chance of winning the Scudetto, but some fans want more from their players.

They understand this, and Danilo assures that things will get better because he has been in this situation many times before.

They posted on Instagram:

“In my life I have gone through difficult times and I have always known that there were two ways out: to seek excuses or to move forward by assuming my responsibilities and working even harder. I always choose the second option! This must be our goal during this season. Tomorrow the Champions League is back and we must face it with the utmost enthusiasm, taking into account the difficulties, but accepting our responsibilities. We are aware that together, adding our strengths, we can do great things! Come on Juve always! “.

Juve FC Says

Danilo has played in some of the top clubs in the world, so he understands what is required to succeed at this level.

He also knows when the team is not doing as well as it should, so we can listen to him.

Hopefully, all his teammates share the same mentality, and they will work together to get the team back to form.