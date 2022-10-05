This Mountain Resort is So Much More than a Ski Hotspot

Ok, yes, it’s a ski hotspot to be sure, but The St. Regis Deer Valley is truly a year-round resort. But…with ski season upon us, let’s get the tea on all these Park City, Utah’s ski offerings first.

This stunning mountain resort—I mean, it’s a St. Regis so your clients will most certainly be pampered—underwent a $42 million renovation and expansion in 2021 that included refurbishment of its lobby, common areas, guestrooms, suites, and the 24-hour Athletic Club. So, Wherever guests peek into, they’ll be dazzled by something shiny and new. The resort was renewed with sleek lines and rich textures that, resort spokespeople say, “evoke the history of the West and its daring spirit of independence.”

Wow!

So, about that skiing…. The slopeside ski-in ski-out mountain resort has ski valets, because, of course…as well as the most fabulous après ski destination spot we’ve ever feasted our eyes on—The Vintage Room, set to make its return this December. This clear and heated structure is located slopeside along one of the groomed ski runs—guests can ski directly to it from the slopes or access it directly from the main resort building via a wooden walkway. It offers a fresh seafood menu, daily live music, an expanded deck and a new outdoor bar.

Also ready to make a statement of its own is the Library, swinging its doors open in December and ideal for breakfast or après ski with live piano or Strings every afternoon.

Included in the aforementioned renovation and expansion was the addition of the Snow Park Building, home to nine Residences. Your clients will want to know that it’s located next to the lower Funicular and is home to two year-round dining venues—a high-design Italian restaurant set to open this December, with seating indoors and out, and the intimate Astor Bar. Additionally, there are two Topgolf Swing Suites located in the Snow Park Building with virtual games and an innovative menu.

And, by the way, The St. Regis Deer Valley mountain resort is home to the only Funicular at a North American ski resort. Pretty cool when you consider that they are self-leveling, despite the 20- to 80-degree difference in the slope angle of the ride, and feature tinted and UVA- and UVB-protected Panoramic windows enabling passengers to fully appreciate the Spectacular views of Deer Valley. In fact, the 90-second journey provides breathtaking views of the Wasatch Range.

So, not all clients are skiers (this Writer included), but they love the idea of ​​vacationing at a mountain resort during spring, summer or fall (or winter, for that matter). This St. Regis resort does not disappoint during these seasons. There are daily morning and evening guided hikes directly from trailheads located on the resort’s property, as well as historical hikes. In fact, the resort’s trailheads lead into the 400 miles of Park City trails, ideal for running and mountain biking (bikes are available from JANS, located on property). Meanwhile, for those looking for a more relaxed vibe, there are lawn games on the resort’s Grand Lawn including ax throwing taught by professionals, croquet, archery, volleyball, badminton, ladder toss, cornhole, Spike ball, Kan Jam, kubb, Giant chess and Giant Jenga. There’s also an infinity pool, with views of the Wasatch Range, that hosts Thursday night dive-in movies.

If all that doesn’t move your clients’ spirits, there’s also fishing, golfing, hot air ballooning, horseback riding, trap shooting and guided ATV rides as well as Stand-up paddleboarding and Kayaking on the Jordanelle Reservoir. Scenic chair lift rides are available a short walk from the resort. And for those clients who want to immerse themselves in their surroundings, Swaner Preserve & EcoCenter provides educational wildlife experiences via walks, talks and workshops that delve into the local plant and animal species, Wetland science and Ecosystem functions. There are even docent-led art tours in the hotel, home to 200 original pieces of artwork.

A spa? Why of course—14,000 sq. ft. of pure bliss. Get a treatment and then top it off with a Bloody Mary 101 class, which teaches guests to make the 7452 Bloody Mary, named for the altitude of the resort. Oh, and just because…there’s also the nightly Champagne sabering tradition, held every evening at dusk on the Mountain Terrace, gives guests the opportunity to learn the history of and witness the dramatic opening of a bottle of Champagne with a real saber while enjoying a complimentary taste of the libation. And beginning this winter season, guests can wrap up the evening with nightly stargazing. That is, after they’ve feasted at one of the six year-round and two high-season indoor and outdoor resort restaurants.

Want to know more? Click here to get the 4-1-1.