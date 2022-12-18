This luxe athleisure set will keep you cozy and stylish all winter long

Lounge or run errands in style with this fab Greyson set.

It’s getting hard to remember what women ever wore before athleisure became a thing.

Leggings, quarter-zips, workout tops and stretch-wear of all kinds is now not only an acceptable daily uniform, it’s downright trendy and stylish — an incredible win for comfort dressing.

Matching sets are an of-the-moment trend too, and this development has opened a whole new world of sartorial wonder. Going out in your pajamas used to be a fashion faux pas. But now, that luxe matching set is a coveted outfit.

The work-from-home trend that gained steam during the Pandemic has only Amplified the surge in cozy-clothes-as-daily-staples, and I, for one, am here for it.

That’s why this gorgeous set from Greyson is high on my wish list this year.

The Koko Hoodie and joggers look fabulous both alone and together. The color is a flattering neutral, the fabric luxurious.

In short, it’s the perfect set for lounging, and one you’d be proud to showcase around town, too.

Check out the set in detail below, and add to cart to treat yourself or a loved one this holiday season.

Greyson KoKo Hoodie $295 The Greyson KoKo Hoodie is designed with double-faced fabric, a boxy cropped style for a modern look, and a hood for additional warmth and rain protection. The side slits create a nice drape and the Scarlett whipstitch detailing adds a finishing touch. Buy Now View Product

Greyson KoKo Jogger $285 Greyson’s KoKo Joggers are designed to keep you warm and comfortable with wool blended fabrication. The joggers are designed with a mid-rise, ribbed bottom cuffs, an elastic waistband with draw cord, and pockets for accessories. Buy Now View Product