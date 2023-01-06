This LPGA Sanctuary Takes Desert Golf to a New Level

When Golfers remember their rounds at desert golf courses, a few defining features tend to linger: Rocky areas, scattered cacti and sweeping views of a mountainous landscape. Superstition Mountain’s Prospector Course in Gold Canyon, Ariz., features all of that, but it stands out for more.

The club is home to two courses—the Prospector and the Lost Gold—and the private facility is located about a half-hour from Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport. The Prospector will host the LPGA’s Drive On Championship come late March. The club last hosted an LPGA event in 2008, and since then, it has become an even better fit for the tournament. Superstition Mountain now boasts a community of eight LPGA Tour members who call the robust practice facility and course compound their home, including world No. 11 Jennifer Kupcho.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button