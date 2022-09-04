This Lakers-Spurs Trade Overhauls Los Angeles

With only a few weeks left until NBA training camp gets underway, the Los Angeles Lakers are already beginning to work on game plans for the upcoming season. With a first-time head coach in place in Darvin Ham, it is never too early to start implementing some ideas for the regular season.

However, if the Lakers have their way, the current roster is not what Ham will be working with once training camp gets underway. The front office is working feverishly to upgrade the roster via trade after exhausting all of their options in free agency.

Without much money to spend in free agency, making a trade is the only way the team could really shake things up. They have made one trade thus far, acquiring Patrick Beverley from the Utah Jazz.

Beverley is a good addition to the team because his skill set fits around the stars, LeBron James and Anthony Davis. It has been reported that he and Russell Westbrook could share the backcourt together in some lineups as well.

While a solid first move, if Beverley is the only addition that is made, Los Angeles would still have a long road to becoming contenders again despite his confidence in helping turn things around instantly.

There have been a few different Rumors involving the Lakers, one of which involves the San Antonio Spurs. The Rebuilding Spurs have a few Veterans that would certainly intrigue the Lakers at the right price. What could a trade between the teams look like?

Let’s take a look at this hypothetical trade with Los Angeles and San Antonio.