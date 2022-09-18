This Lakers-Pistons Trade Features Kemba Walker

In life, there will always be problems. They’re unavoidable – if you try to avoid them, you’re likely to create them. The NBA is no different.

Sometimes, the solution is obvious. In that event, consider yourself lucky. After all, life will also present you with problems that you won’t see a clear solution for.

The Los Angeles Lakers have problems. In fact, they’ve got plenty of them. Some observers see obvious solutions. With that said, sometimes, a solution may be obvious – but that doesn’t make it easy.

For example, the Lakers could, in all likelihood, package Russell Westbrook’s contract with two first-round picks and make a substantial upgrade to their roster right now.

At the same time, that means giving up two first-round picks. For a team in such a precarious situation, that’s a risky move.

The Lakers are old, and they only won 34 games last year. Some would argue that they ought to hold onto the little draft capital they do have for dear life.

If that’s how the front office feels, here’s a deal that has them upgrading their point guard rotation without breaking the draft capital bank.