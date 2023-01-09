This Kolkata Cafe Is A Melting Pot Of Lip-Smacking Food, Art And Literatu

Winters call for a cozy Sunday soaking in the sun, walking a little Exploring cute places, and gorging on delish food. And to enjoy the perfect Sunday, I was on a hunt to visit a new cafe in Kolkata. I went to explore a few months-old cafe in the City of Joy named “The Melting Pot“. The place looks very pretty with cozy little corners and if you are in search of an affordable cafe to explore in Kolkata, you surely need to check out this place!

The Melting Pot Is The Cutest Corner To Relish Good Food And Enjoy Some Great Times!

Nestled in Sector 1, The Melting Pot opened its doors to welcome guests only about 2.5 months back. You will fall in love with this cafe from the moment you enter inside. This new Kolkata cafe comes with both indoor and outdoor seating arrangements that look straight out of Pinterest. The outside is beautifully decorated with black seating arrangements with white-colored walls in the backdrop. The green-colored doors and windows add a much-needed color pop to it. Wooden seating arrangements are surrounding the interiors with pretty corners and beautiful walls.

It is surely a paradise for bibliophiles with a huge collection of books. Choose a quaint corner, grab your favorite book, and enjoy a Gala time sipping on your beloved beverage.

This Kolkata Cafe Serves The Most Mouth-Watering Dishes

The Melting Pot’s menu is quite similar to most cafes in Kolkata. You will find a wide range of beverages, burgers, lasagna, pizza, pasta, salads, sizzlers, and a lot more. With varied dishes of different cuisine, you will get the option to enjoy different taste palettes too. Also, the dessert part is very delectable with a great collection of muffins and more.

Also, this Kolkata cafe hosts musical evenings with talented artists performing soulful melodies. This surely adds the perfect amp to the beautiful cafe.

The next time you are in search of a beautiful and budget-friendly cafe in Kolkata, you need to bookmark The Melting Pot now!

Where: DB 43, DB Block, Sector 1, Bidhannagar, Kolkata, West Bengal 700064

When: 12 PM to 10 PM

Price: ₹700 for two people

Cover Image Courtesy: Shreya Ghosh