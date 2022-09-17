This Knicks-Warriors Trade Features Jordan Poole

Some people say that money is the root of all evil. Others say that it makes the world go around. One way or another, one thing is clear: a lot of decisions are made with money in mind. The NBA is no exception.

With a salary cap and a luxury tax for exceeding it, the league’s general managers aren’t strictly concerned with team building. Realistically, their goal is to assemble an affordable team that competes for the NBA title.

The Golden State Warriors have already accomplished that goal. In fact, they’ll be defending the NBA Championship in 2022-23.

On the other hand, keeping this team affordable is going to be a challenge soon. Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole will all be due for big raises soon – and the Warriors won’t have the money they’ll need to provide them.

LATEST NBA NEWS & TRADE RUMORS: Jordan Poole, Golden State Warriors & New York Knicks Updates

On the other hand, the New York Knicks may have an affordable roster – they’re just not serious contenders for the NBA title. One way or another, this team could afford an injection of talent, and more importantly, they need one.

Here’s a deal that finds them exploiting the Warriors’ financial hardships by acquiring Jordan Poole from them.