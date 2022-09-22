This Knicks-Lakers Trade Features Anthony Davis

Human nature is a complicated thing, especially when looking through the lens of NBA basketball. People are somehow beautiful and ugly at the same time.

One of the uglier sides of human nature is the need to find blame. When anything doesn’t go according to plan, we tend to seek a scapegoat. Sometimes, the blame is assigned unfairly.

For example, the Los Angele Lakers just had an abysmal 2021-22 season. Most of the blame for that has been put on Russell Westbrook’s shoulders. Surely, his inability to fit in alongside LeBron James was an issue. With that said, Anthony Davis probably deserves a larger share of the blame than he receives.

After all, Davis was regularly unavailable for the Lakers. Moreover, even when he was able to play, his production appeared to be in decline.

Many observers have the Lakers trading Westbrook this summer, but they should at least entertain trading Davis. That could provide a path to improvement that doesn’t have them draining their draft reserve in the process.

Here’s a deal that aims to achieve those goals by sending Davis to the New York Knicks.