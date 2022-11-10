This Kansas homeschool football team to play for 8-man title

Three years ago, a group of Topeka-area football players were on the verge of losing their opportunity to play the sport. This Saturday, they will be playing for a championship.

Participants in the local home-school Alliance Cornerstone Family Schools learned at the close of the 2019 football season that they would no longer be able to play football for Topeka’s Cair Paravel Latin School (CPLS).

Cair Paravel was in the process of becoming full members of KSHSAA. Once that process was complete, it could no longer put home school students on the field.

Cornerstone Family Schools didn’t give up on football

The options for Cornerstone students to continue playing football appeared limited. But where there’s a will, there’s a way.

On Saturday at Kansas Wesleyan University, those boys who were nearly forced to give up the sport will face the home school Manhattan Eagles for the Kansas Approved Schools Championship (KASC) — a four-team playoff of KSHSAA-approved eight-man programs who Aren ‘t eligible to participate in the organization’s state bracket for member schools.

This opportunity didn’t come easy.

Cornerstone head Coach Kipp Van Camp blows his whistle to stop a play at Tuesday's practice as the team prepares for the Championship game Saturday. Van Camp says the team is fortunate to have developed so quickly in the past three years.

“My son played on the CPLS team the year that we were told that the home school kids wouldn’t be allowed to play in the future,” said Cornerstone Coach Kipp Van Camp. “We got about 10 families together at our house and said, ‘We’re thinking about a very large undertaking.’

“We had kids who still wanted to play. When I started asking the questions, I honestly didn’t think it would happen. Everyone thought that it was expensive, and the undertaking was bigger than we ever dreamed.”

