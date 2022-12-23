This Is Why You Need To Invest In A Volkswagen Golf R32 Today

The Volkswagen brand is king of hot hatch production. Sure, we have the Ford Fiesta and Hyundai Veloster, but nothing can match up to what the German brand Volkswagen brings to the hatchback table in the form of a Golf.





1974 was the year that VW introduced the Golf. Ever since then, the Golf’s upward trajectory with clamoring fans is nothing short of interstellar. In a complete 180 from most other car makes and models, the Volkswagen Golf’s used prices are rising. The car buyer community has taken notice of Volkswagen Golf ownership and the perks that come with it. An investment in a VW Golf would be a sound one.

The resale value of Volkswagen Golfs is high, especially with the “R” series. There are two versions of the Golf R32, the Mk4 and Mk5. Both are prestigious in their own right, and both easily earn a spot in a hot Hatch enthusiast’s car collection.

For this article, we are going to set our magnifying glass on both the VW Golf Mk5 R32 and the Mk4 R32 – although Let’s be honest, we could write a novel on why investing in almost any Golf is a wise choice.

True gearheads should invest their car buying dollars into a Volkswagen Golf R32, before they become too elusive.

What Does The “R” Badge On A Volkswagen Mean?

Drivers will find the VW R designation on the Golf as well as the Passat, Touareg, T-Roc, Tiguan, and Arteon. R model vehicles receive a badge on the grille, trunk, and front fender. Any Volkswagen with the R is to represent the vehicle’s high performance and sportiness.

To demonstrate the differences between the Golf GTI and the Golf R, let’s talk a look at the 2022 models. A Golf GTI holds 241 horsepower under its German hood. That amount of power will get you from 0 to 60 in 5.1 seconds. The Golf R, on the other hand, has 74 more horses than the GTI. The R’s 315 horsepower earns it a 0 to 60 time of 3.9 seconds. Since the R itself stands for Racing, this is something that is apparent with the performance of the R compared to the base model.

The VW Golf R32 Is The Hottest Of Hatches

In 2002, Volkswagen released the Golf R32 (Mk4) for the 2003 model year, and they were off to a great start. The 2003 VW Golf R32 was the first production car in the world to feature a dual clutch. The R32 was first introduced in its home country of Germany, where it was extremely popular – as one would have guessed, based on its hot hatch heritage.

For the 2004 R32, VW decided to introduce it to the United States and Australia. Volkswagen spared no expense and used this opportunity to pack in as many features as possible, providing the R32 with all of its performance, luxury, safety, and tech.

The 2003 and 2004 VW Golf R32 featured a new engine; a 3.2-liter VR6 which produced 238 horsepower. This mighty little engine could get you up to 60 mph in just 5.7 seconds. Volkswagen also included a Haldex all-wheel drive system, and an all new six-speed manual transmission as standard. In 2005, Volkswagen tweaked the same engine to get slightly more performance out of it but only resulted in a 0.1 second increase in the 0 to 60 mph time. Oh, well.

The overall package of the R32 with its performance, price point, prestige, features, and style make this one of the Quintessential hot hatches. And with Volkswagen making only limited runs each year, they really kept intrigue and desirability high. It was an affordable, yet maybe harder to acquire hot hatch (at the time) that had a lot to offer… and it still does!

Is A Volkswagen Golf R32 Worth It?

It may surprise you to know that today the Golf R32s are quite affordable. With an average sale price of a little over $15,000, it is a very affordable price tag for anyone looking for a hot hatch with pedigree and pizzazz. Price tag aside, the R32 has aged well. The R32s match up with any other typical car in terms of reliability and potential issues. That makes it a pretty safe bet for a hot hatch with the VW badge, and plenty of riveting power at the ready.

Why We Love The VW Golf, Through And Through

There’s no doubt that hatchbacks, especially manuals, really tickle us. It’s such a classic combination and a representation of how power on the Streets can be in the hands of the masses. The VW Golf R32 is a dedication to that world, as a hatchback-only car that is just as comfortable in the high revs as it is a daily driver.

The Volkswagen Golf truly is a hatchback that checks all of the boxes – and embodies just what it means to be a car worth investing in.

