At some point in our golfing journey, we send a ball into the woods. It may be off the tee or an approach shot. It may be in your backyard after a few pops with the boys.

@foreplaypod RETURN TO SENDER (via @zlandry IG) #golf #golftiktok #golfswing ♬ original sound – foreplay

But other times, you do it to see if you can keep it from hitting the trees. I’ve never actually seen anyone pull this off to this level in my life, and I may never see it again.

Can someone tell me how this guy laced a driver between 57 trees? You don’t even hear it hit on a delayed echo. This is witchcraft, and I’m beyond impressed.

Cover Image Via TikTok

WATCH: Tempers Flair During On-Course Argument in Australia

WATCH: This Is Why You Don’t Hit Golf Balls Into The Woods

Breaking News: Tiger Pulls Out Of Hero World Challenge

WATCH: This Crossbar Challenge Pairs Perfectly With The World Cup

Unbelievable Hole-In-One Luck At Cypress Point

WATCH: Is This Golf Fail Real or Fake?

Tiger Woods Confirms He Will Not Be Using A Golf Cart At The Hero

This Stinger Challenge Needs To Be At Every Driving Range

FUNNY: NFL QB Josh Allen Pokes Fun at Bryson

Hundreds of Golf Balls Emerge From Drain During Hurricane Ian View All Posts

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE THESE STORIES