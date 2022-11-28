This Is Why You Don’t Hit Golf Balls Into The Woods
At some point in our golfing journey, we send a ball into the woods. It may be off the tee or an approach shot. It may be in your backyard after a few pops with the boys.
@foreplaypod RETURN TO SENDER (via @zlandry IG) #golf #golftiktok #golfswing ♬ original sound – foreplay
But other times, you do it to see if you can keep it from hitting the trees. I’ve never actually seen anyone pull this off to this level in my life, and I may never see it again.
Can someone tell me how this guy laced a driver between 57 trees? You don’t even hear it hit on a delayed echo. This is witchcraft, and I’m beyond impressed.
Cover Image Via TikTok
