Volkswagen is one of the top manufacturers of sedans, compact crossover SUVs, and even commercial vehicles. They are also THE top manufacturer of a very important subset: the hot hatch, which comes to us from VW in the form of the Golf.





The Volkswagen Golf is the car of the people, and it doesn’t even have to try. The perfect Storm of circumstances over the VW Golf’s decades-long reign made it one of the best-selling cars of all time.

The VW Golf dominates the hot hatchback scene, and rarely receives a bad review from news outlets. Ever since the debut of the original Golf in the mid-1970s, this compact car remains at the top of the ranks. The Volkswagen Golf’s Popularity comes as no surprise to gearheads nowadays, but it wasn’t always considered a slam dunk – especially upon initial release. There was no way that VW looked into a crystal ball to foresee that the Volkswagen Golf would be one of the best-selling cars of all time, until suddenly, it was.

The current trajectory of the Golf may be a little unknown, thanks in part to its reputation as one of the best-selling cars ending up threatened by the likes of Tesla. Still, the VW Golf has earned its place in every gearhead’s heart, and earned its place as one of the most popular cars in the world. This is why the Volkswagen Golf is one of the best-selling cars of all time.

The History Of The Volkswagen Golf

The Volkswagen Golf is a highly recognizable and respected car that has been in production since 1974.

VW created the Golf as a replacement for the VW Beetle. Much like siblings, the Golf shared some similar qualities with the Beetle. As an example, most of the Golfs were originally two-door cars. Those in the United States would have known the original VW Golf MK1 (first generation) as the VW Rabbit.

For Volkswagen, the Golf was their most successful car. For the world, the Golf is the third most popular car model: the Toyota Corolla is the first, and the Ford F-Series is the second.

What Makes The VW Golf So Appealing

The Golf has such great appeal for a few simple reasons. The success of the Golf may seem like a scientific formula, but really, it just comes down to how fun and practical this hatchback is.

Hot hatches have been a popular and exciting car across the world for years. The Golf is the perfect blend of sportiness, practicality, and price. As far as affordability goes, take a look at the 2023 VW Golf GTI S. With a 2-liter engine that produces 241 horsepower and has decent fuel efficiency, it keeps practicality and sportiness in balance. This Golf boasts a starting price of around $30,000 for the base model. Sure, the Golf competes with many other cars at that price point, but has better specs than most.

The ability to modify and customize a Volkswagen Golf is endless, but for those with a family, its four-doors and Ample cargo space for its size means the Golf has something for everyone.

Is The Volkswagen Golf A Good Car To Buy Used?

VW Golfs are great cars, and there is no denying that. We can extend the fact that the Golf is a successful addition to their used car lineup, too. Just keep in mind that there will be a few things to check for.

Like all cars, regular maintenance is a must, and even though the Golf is good, it is no exception. VW Golfs have been popular cars to mod and that can involve anything from the exhaust, to lowering the car, meaning use of Aftermarket parts both internally and externally. Every change and modification could potentially introduce issues down the road. Non-factory parts can be sketchy, especially if you don’t know exactly where they came from. Take care of, and a used Golf will be as faithful and reliable as you let it be.

The Best Selling Years Of The VW Golf

VW has made a lot of sales, with the hatchback Golf sitting pretty as one of the best-selling cars in the world. Let’s take a look at the Volkswagen Golf’s best-selling years.

Most of the Golfs sold have been from the oldest generations when it was first produced, so it makes sense that most of the numbers come from older versions. If you’re looking for the best VW Golf to own, it becomes a matter of preference. The vintage MK1 models are a piece of automotive history and are basically classic cars at this point. A fun project car or even still good as a daily driver, the older generations of the Volkswagen Golf sold well for a reason. Closer to the modern era, the MK7 generation has really proven itself, although the most recent MK8 generation is so far unknown when it comes to reliability – we’ll have to wait and see.

You can’t go wrong owning a Golf, past or present. Most of the world agrees.