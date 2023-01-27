This Is What Donovan Mitchell Said After Learning He Was An All-Star Starter

Even though Donovan Mitchell did not play on Thursday night against the Houston Rockets, he did get some great news before the game got started.

He learned that he had been voted to represent the Cleveland Cavaliers and Eastern Conference as a starter in the year’s All-Star Game in Salt Lake City. This is Mitchell’s fourth All-Star selection and first with the Cavaliers.

This is what Mitchell had to say about being selected as a starter:

“It’s one of those things that you’re appreciated by your peers, the media, and also the fans. So I appreciate the fans for voting me in and getting me in there. You know, it’s just the level of play, like I said, I wouldn’t be here without my teammates and without my coaches allowing me to be who I am and we got some work as a group to continue to get to where we want to get to. But as far as me this is a great benchmark to have and hopefully continue to stay here for the rest of my career and keep on winning.

