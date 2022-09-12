This is the worst fantasy football roster performance ever

The first week of the NFL season was a rough one for injuries. After a relatively quite 1 pm frame, things got ugly in a hurry. Injuries impacted everyone with Elijah Mitchell, Najee Harris, Tee Higgins, Dak Prescott, Keenan Allen, and Chris Godwin among the players who left games and did not return.

Fantasy football rosters were impacted, but possibly none quite as bad as Dylan Jackson’s. Dylan posted a Screenshot late in the second quarter of Sunday Night Football and this is about as disastrous as it gets.

Prescott did end up finishing with 4.46 points by the end of the game, but that still only brought Dylan’s point total to 39.64. They lost Prescott, Harris, Mitchell, and Higgins to injury, and most of the rest of his roster was fairly MIA this week.

Looking through ESPN’s PPR scoring for Week 1, Vikings WR Justin Jefferson (39.4 points) outscored the Screenshot entirely on his own!

Dylan is down his starting quarterback, and might very well be missing both his running backs and a solid receiving option in Week 2. We’re curious what his bench looks like, but it’s safe to say he’ll be busy on the waiver wire . And as likely the lowest scoring team in his league in Week 1, he gets that key No. 1 waiver priority!