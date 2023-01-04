This is the perfect golf cart blanket for cold rounds Golf Equipment: Clubs, Balls, Bags

Like a lot of New England golfers, I’ve played golf in snow, hail and freezing rain. But somehow, the coldest I’ve ever been on a golf course was in Florida. While on a work trip with a few Golf Digest colleagues one January, we had an opening in our itinerary to play. The forecast was bleak, with temperatures Somehow only in the 30’s and high winds expected. But, when you have the opportunity to play golf on a work trip, you must play golf. So we did.