‘This is more than just football’: Everything to know about the new East Lansing NIL club

Athletes are now getting paid for their name, image and likeness, and Michigan State has had a number of players benefit financially from this tool.

Over the past couple of years, NIL has drastically changed the landscape of college football.

Just this year, Bailey O’Sullivan and Mick Assaf, Founders of the Licensing company YOKE, partnered with MSU football players to launch the first-ever player-led collective in college sports.

The club directly supports the players and provides fans with special access. There are over 100 players that are supported by this club that over 500 fans have signed up for, but the main players who pass on information to their peers are senior center Nick Samac, sixth-year Offensive guard Matt Carrick and redshirt junior wide receiver Tre Mosley.

“Me and Nick are like two of the guys who relay the messages to the team about what’s going on and the steps and what we’re working to do with the fans. Matt Carrick as well,” Mosley said.

Although there is also a financial incentive, there is another reason Mosley said he took on this role in the club.

“It just gives the fans an opportunity to get closer to the players,” Mosley said. “Once you’re a Spartan, you’re a Spartan for life, so we just want to make the fans feel appreciated because without them we wouldn’t have the great experience we do playing at Michigan State so we just want to give back a little and then also it comes back and returns for the team. The more we do for the community, we get it right back. It’s a full circle experience.”

Since the club is so young, some things are still being worked out, but there has been some groundwork laid for the near future of the organization.

“They want to get a calendar so that people can know what to expect and when to expect it and who’s going to be talking and where they can meet people,” Mosley said.

As for the long-term goals of the club, Mosley wants to get as many people as possible on board.

“The more people we have on board, the more people we can reach out to and then that way that’s more opportunity for the team,” Mosley said.

He also would like to see, eventually, everyone on the team included in the deal so that no one feels left out.

“Whether you’re the starting quarterback or a first-year walk-on, it keeps everyone on the team involved and included – which is good for team chemistry,” Mosley said.

The world of NIL is still very new to everyone, but this club has given Mosley the chance to learn a lot about this new landscape.

“There’s a lot of opportunities out here,” Mosley said. “First you gotta take care of what you gotta take care of on the field, that is going to open up the opportunities to you. But once you do that, there’s a Limitless amount of opportunities out here for you and your team … Building your brand and a lot can come from it.”

Even though this club is specifically just for the football team now, Mosley said it would not shock him if all sports eventually become involved.

“If it takes off and goes where we expect it to go, I wouldn’t be surprised if they branched out to other sports in the university,” Mosley said. “It would be great to get everyone involved and all the fans will be able to have conversations, and meet and greets with all sports, which will be beneficial to everyone.”

This story is part of our 2022 Welcome Week print issue. Read the whole issue here.﻿

