This Is Michigan Football’s Best Offensive Line Ever

Michigan has now won the Joe Moore Award, which goes to the nation’s best offensive line, two years in a row, which has never happened before. Offensive line Coach Sherrone Moore seems to be a wunderkind when it comes to developing linemen and he’s only getting better. When you combine what Moore is capable of, with Michigan’s embarrassment of riches in the Offensive line room, you have what comes up being the best and Deepest Offensive line in UM history. There might not be a top-ten or even a first-round draft pick on the OL, but top to bottom, it’s as strong as its ever been.

