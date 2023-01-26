This is It! Virginia Arts Festival Announces Lineup for Williamsburg Live

WILLIAMSBURG — The lineup has been announced for the Virginia Arts Festival’s 2023 Williamsburg Live summer music event slated for June 16-18 on the Lawn of the Art Museums of Colonial Williamsburg, including a performance by Kenny Loggins on what he is calling his final tour.

Rounding out the headliners under the stars are roots rockers The Wood Brothers and five-time Grammy Winner Keb’ Mo’.

“There’s just nothing like Williamsburg Live,” said Virginia Arts Festival Executive Director Robert W. Cross. “The historic setting sets it apart, with centuries of history echoing along the nearby streets and pathways of Colonial Williamsburg. And as the moon rises and the cooling summer breezes stir, you’ve got great music from amazing artists…plus the opportunity to sample the bounty of southeastern Virginia’s wineries, breweries and farm-to-table food scene. Truly a feast for the senses.”

The Friday, June 16 headliner will be Americana fan favorites The Wood Brothers. Opening the show will be the South Carolina-based husband-and-wife folk duo Michael Trent and Cary Ann Hearst, who perform as Shovels & Rope.

Saturday sees soft rock icon Kenny Loggins performing as part of his Farewell tour in a show he says on his website will feature music spanning his more than four-decade career.

“It’s been an amazing journey since starting with Jimmy Messina in 1971, and I’m fortunate to have had such a long touring career,” Loggins said on his website. “I don’t see this as the end of my professional career, but certainly a halt to the grind of major touring.”

Opening for Loggins is Yacht Rock Revue, a group that not only has become one of the best-known Yacht rock cover bands, but now features that signature sound in its original music on its album, “Hot Dads in Tight Jeans.” Yacht rock, for the uninitiated, is the brand of 70s and early 80s soft rock popularized by artists such as Steely Dan, The Doobie Brothers, Michael McDonald and Loggins, who have embraced the moniker.

Sunday night features bluesman and five-time Grammy Winner Keb’ Mo’, whose music mixes classic blues with country, pop, soul, R&B and Americana.

According to the Virginia Arts Festival, Williamsburg Live will also feature locally-sourced fare via food trucks and wine and craft beers available on the concert grounds. Attendees have a choice of Pavilion or lawn seating.

Three-day packages go on sale Friday, Jan. 27 at 10 am online at vafest.org, by phone at 757-282-2822, or in person at the Virginia Arts Festival Box Office. A limited number of VIP packages are available, according to the Virginia Arts Festival, and Colonial Williamsburg Hotels will offer special Williamsburg Live hotel packages. Visit colonialwilliamsburghotels.com or call 1-877-568-8225 for more information.