‘This is golf heaven!’ Topgolf Louisville officially opens

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Golfers have been waiting years for Topgolf Louisville to open. Mayor Greg Fischer and other leaders cut the ribbon on the new facility Friday morning.

The 67,000 square-foot facility at the Oxmoor Center has three floors with a total of 102 bays, plus bars and dining options on each floor. The Louisville location also has a special Bourbon selection. Each bay is climate controlled with heating and fans to keep golfers comfortable.

Reservations filled up quickly, with some lucky enough to snag openings on the first day. The facility also keeps several bays open for walk-in guests. Larry Lenhart and his friends showed up early, hoping to play on the first day.

“We play all winter long, usually out in the cold, so we’re happy to come inside and hit a few golf balls today,” Lenhart said.

Dick Brinke couldn’t contain his excitement as he was one of the first to experience it.

“This is wonderful! This is heaven! This is golf heaven! I’ve died and gone to heaven,” Brinke said.

Brinke played with his daughter, Melissa Sparks. The two have played golf together ever since she was young. They said they love Topgolf because it can help pass down the family tradition of golf.

“We’ll get out there and we’ll have his grandkids out here playing with him,” said Sparks.

“It’s just going to be so much fun for our family to come out.” Brinke added, “It’s tremendous for this city and it’s just a long-awaited vacation really.”

Click here to go to the website and book a bay.

If you can’t make a reservation, Topgolf also recommends downloading the app to be added to a waiting list.

