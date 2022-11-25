‘This Is Amazing’: Golf World Erupts Over John Daly’s Thanksgiving Celebrations at Hooters

John Daly is often the focus of many media stories. The 56-year-old golfer now plays on the PGA Tour Champions. John is very open about his terrible eating habits. They often live on junk food. So, it comes as no surprise that Hooters is one of his go-to diners.

In a recent post, in light of Thanksgiving, Hooters posted a photo of Daly and his son celebrating at one of their locations, and they called them their “family.”

Fans react to Long John yet again at Hooters

The 1995 Open Champion recently appeared in a photo that Hooters posted. The famous wings company put up a photo of John Daly and his son, John Daly II, surrounded by servers at the table. The famous owl was edited into the background behind Little John.

The photo was captioned “chosen family” in light of the recent Thanksgiving. The fans went on to say how great it was to see John and his son at the restaurant.

They wrote, “This is amazing.” Some also reacted hilariously, pointing out in Horror how they were eating wings with forks and calling Daly “Sand”.

Daly and his son sure did look like they enjoyed their Thanksgiving meal with the wings and company at their favorite food stop.

John Daly loves Hooters almost as much as golf

It is evident that the two-time major winner is quite fond of the wing’s restaurant. He has been seen dining there on multiple occasions. In fact, recently, soon after the first day of the PGA Championship in October, the 56-year-old headed to Hooters to replenish his lost energy with some wings. They also posted a photo after, surrounded by Hooters’ servers.

His son appears to have inherited his father’s traits. They signed an endorsement deal with Hooters earlier this year. They said “I have seen my father’s great relationship with Hooters over the years, and I am proud to continue my family’s association with this iconic brand.”

ST ANDREWS, SCOTLAND – JULY 11: John Daly of The United States poses with his son John Daly II during the Celebration of Champions prior to The 150th Open at St Andrews Old Course on July 11, 2022 in St Andrews, Scotland. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

Daly, too, expressed his excitement about his son’s deal. He explained how he was an avid Hooters fan and stated, “This will be a terrific partnership as Hooters is all about authentic fun.” “I am eager to represent the brand and have a great time while doing so.” Daly truly believes that he and Little John are the perfect additions to the Hooters family, and it seems like Hooters shares the same view.

With Daly Jr. now a Hooters brand ambassador, fans cross their fingers and wait for the next one eagerly.