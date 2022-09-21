“This Is a Problem”: 7-ft NBA All-Star Set to Team Up With $205 Million Rudy Gobert Leaves Fans in Utter Disbelief

Philadelphia 76ers star power forward Joel Embiid recently received his French citizenship. This makes him eligible to play for the French national team and fans will be hoping for the 7-foot NBA All-Star to join the team as soon as possible. Fans on the other side, however, cannot believe that Embiid and Rudy Gobert, two 7-foot giants, will play side by side on the court.

According to the French manager Boris Diaw, “They don’t have the FIBA ​​license yet. But it would be nice if he could have this license and play for the France team.”

Joel Embiid is a five-time NBA All-Star, a four-time member of the All-NBA Team, and a three-time member of the All-Defensive Team. Philadelphia 76ers fans know what he is capable of, and will be hoping that he’ll take his team to new heights in the upcoming 2022-2023 season.

May 6, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) shoots a foul shot against the Miami Heat during the third quarter in game three of the second round for the 2022 NBA Playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

In an interview with RMC SportDiaw said, “We know that he has become French so why not, we try to have as many good players as possible and then make a team that holds its own and plays well together.”

The manager will be hoping that Embiid gets his FIBA ​​license and joins the squad. France finished EuroBasket 2022 with a silver medal after falling to Spain in the Championship game on September 18.

Fans have their say on the possibility of Joel Embiid joining the national team

The internet split in two as soon as the news spread. According to a tweet from Legion Hoopsfans can predict the potential starting lineup of the French team if Embiid were to join.

One name that undoubtedly stands out for NBA fans is Rudy Gobert, the center for the Minnesota Timberwolves. He is considered one of the best centers in the business and the leading face of the French team. If Embiid joins, seeing the duo play in the same colors would be a rare sight for fans.

The debate is on and fans are concerned about the chemistry of the team. Here are some of the best reactions from NBA Twitter:

This is what the fans have had to say. How do you think Embiid will link up with Gobert on the French national side? Do tell us your thoughts on this in the comments section below.