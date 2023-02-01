This is a big difference between good and bad golf swings—here’s how to spot it | Instruction

Flat Golf Digest Best in State teacher Kelan McDonah, the Director of Instruction at Metedeconk National Golf Club, shows us in recent winner’s Max Homa’s swing using the same app (below), pros do this because they keep they shift their lower body towards the target while keeping their upper body in the same place. Homa’s swing provides an example: His pelvis moves four inches closer to the target than where it started, while his chest remains in the same spot.