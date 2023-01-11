This indoor soccer goal will make your head spin

Indoor soccer players are some of the most technically talented individuals on the planet. The sport shares much with other variations of the beautiful game, especially beach soccer and futsal, where control is paramount. On Saturday, Tacoma Stars forward Nick Perera put all of his expertise to use with a piece of individual brilliance in a 7-5 win over the Kansas City Comets.

Goal of the Year candidate? We say yes! @TacomaStars pic.twitter.com/h7IZzRmo4X

For Perera, control comes easy.

While bringing a ball down in the corner, up against the boards, with two Defenders Flying in, he has the temerity to chip the ball between the two Defenders and unleash a blind shot that flies unhindered and nestles inside the far post.

And watch his celebration. He knows what he just did. He rolls over, gets up, makes a face, and Nods as if to say, “Yep, I’m him.”

For anyone not familiar with Perera’s game it’s important to note that his skill is not taught on the pitch, but learned at the beach.

One Nation, One Team, 12 Stories: Beach MNT Captain Nick Perera ➡️ USA’s all-time leader with 97 international goals

➡️ World Goal of the Year

➡️ 3x Top 50 Player in the World Nominee Next = Inspire future generations #OneNationOneTeam pic.twitter.com/7NTer3IjIY — US Soccer (@ussoccer) November 20, 2019

An absolute banger! Nick Perera’s goal at the Beach Soccer World Cup is Nominated for FIFA Goal of the Tournament! Vote » https://t.co/AHcfvoiLPo pic.twitter.com/eizjKirAiS — US Soccer (@ussoccer) December 5, 2019

Pass to himself ➡️Bicycle kick in the sand Nick Perera earning that Captain armband (wrong @ussoccer)pic.twitter.com/PC1jvDn1f5 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 20, 2018

Perera is the Captain of the United States men’s beach soccer national team and has been playing on sand since a young age. A native of Spain, he learned much of his technical ability as a kid playing small-sided futsal and beach soccer, and the 36-year-old is still putting his expertise to good use.

In just three games this season, Perera has recorded two goals and three assists. Last season, he contributed 21 goals and 27 assists in his 21 games played. While indoor soccer is a high-scoring game, 2.3 points per game is still a ludicrous standard to set.

Dear MASL, the Tacoma Stars are honored to win “GOAL OF THE YEAR”. Adam West and Nick Perera will patiently wait for your official announcement.

Respectfully,

Tacoma Stars pic.twitter.com/3hBD0fONjZ

Tacoma has played the fewest games of any team in the MASL this season but will host the Harrisburg Heat on Jan. 14 and 15 to begin a stretch of three consecutive weekends with two matches.