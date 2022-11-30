This indoor miniature golf startup is adding another Massachusetts location — and plans on at least 10 more

NATICK, Massachusetts — A next-generation indoor mini-golf course is coming to the Natick Mall in this Boston suburb.

The golf course is being developed by Puttshack, a Chicago startup that claims to be “the world’s first and only upscale, tech-infused mini-golf destination with global food and drink.” Three golf courses will be spread across two floors.

“With its close proximity to Boston, in the heart of MetroWest suburbs, Natick serves as the ideal destination to extend our presence in Massachusetts,” Dave Diamond, president of Puttshack, said in a press release. “Bringing Puttshack to the greater Boston area will provide locals and visitors alike with a perfect spot for date nights or high-energy and engaging excursions with family and friends.”

Puttshack came to Massachusetts last month, opening a 26,000-square-foot, four-course layout in Boston’s Seaport neighborhood. It was Puttshack’s third US location, after Atlanta and Chicago. According to previous reports, it plans to open in at least 10 more US cities.

The American Girl Doll store closed in March 2019. Puttshack plans a late 2023 opening.

Puttshack uses what it calls “Trackaball” technology, a tool that keeps track of golfers’ scores as they work their way around the course. The game is scored differently than traditional golf and mini-golf, with players getting points based on how many strokes it takes to complete a hole, and bonus points awarded for certain other achievements.

Each course features nine holes, including several complicated ones. One hole at the Boston location, called “Beer Pong,” involves hitting a ball up a ramp and into one of the 10 Giant red cups set up in beer pong formation. Dropping a ball through the cup at the top of the formation will lead directly to the hole, while hitting the ball into the other cups would lead to more challenging routes.

Games for the Boston location are priced at $18 for adults and $10 for children.

The Natick business will feature barrooms on both floors, as well as dining options, an outdoor patio and a private room for special events.

The attraction is the latest entertainment option to come to the Natick Mall, replacing more traditional retail options. Level99, a series of Escape rooms and games, opened in June 2021 on the second floor of the former Sears location. Arcade and restaurant chain Dave & Buster’s opened in 2019.

Story Originally appeared on GolfWeek