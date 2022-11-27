This Incredible Sergio Garcia streak will come to an end next week

Sergio Garcia has been in the top 100 in the OWGR since 1999. Getty Images

One PGA Tour Defector is about seeing an impressive OWGR streak come to an end.

In the history of the Official World Golf Ranking, only three players have stayed in the top 100 in the world, without interruption, spanning four different decades: Vijay Singh, Phil Mickelson and Sergio Garcia.

Garcia was the last of that trio to have his streak survive, but like Mickelson in early 2021, Garcia will fall out of the top 100 after this week, according to Twitter OWGR guru Nosferatu.

🚨BREAKING After this week, @TheSergioGarcia will drop out of the top 100 in the #OWGR for the first time after a remarkable, uninterrupted period of 23 years and 21 weeks, spanning over four decades!! They broke into top 100 on July 4th (!) 1999 at 19 yo and never left since… — Nosferatu (@VC606) November 24, 2022

The Spaniard has fallen 22 places to No. 99 in the world since his OWGR-eligible event at the BMW PGA Championship in September. He played in all 8 LIV Golf events since June, but since that tour has yet to earn world ranking points, his standing has suffered.

Garcia withdrew at Wentworth and was later seen at that weekend’s Texas-Alabama football game. They haven’t played on the DP World Tour since, despite LIV Golfers currently being eligible to compete, pending a legal resolution in the UK Courts.

Garcia entered the top 100 in the world at the Murphy’s Irish Open in July of 1999 when he was 19 years old. The next month he had his now-legendary Duel with Woods at Medinah, finishing second at the PGA Championship.

Garcia rose as high as No. 2 in the world but now faces a reality many LIV Golfers will experience for the foreseeable future: only being able to earn world ranking points at major championships.