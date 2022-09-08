This Hornets-Mavs Trade Features Terry Rozier

The phrase “heliocentric offense” has gained a lot of steam in NBA discourse over recent years. It sounds complicated, but in fact, it’s about as simple as basketball can get.

A heliocentric offense is one where one primary playmaker is relied on to generate an extraordinarily large portion of the team’s offense. Typically, this player is elite in making plays for both himself and his teammates.

It can be a fun style of offense, and it can win a lot of NBA games. On the other hand, it doesn’t have a great track record of winning NBA championships.

The Dallas Mavericks are currently the team most synonymous with the approach. Superstar Luka Doncic is their first, second, and third playmaking option. On the other hand, the Charlotte Hornets have looked pretty heliocentric around LaMelo Ball as well

Of course, that’s where the similarities end with these squads. The Mavericks are contenders – they should be looking to add another dynamic playmaker to this roster.

Meanwhile, the Hornets have more pressing, immediate needs. Here’s a deal that ought to benefit both.