‘This Guy Is Giving Me Kisses’: Despite Numerous Ups and Downs, LPGA Tour Star Lexi Thompson Once Revealed Her Biggest Motivating Factor to Continue Playing Golf

golf legends, Lexi Thompson, has had a year filled with ups and downs in 2022. The golf star is highly known for her Spectacular performances on the LPGA Tour. However, things were not so good for her in 2017 and 2018 as she was not able to win many titles throughout both seasons. However, despite all the judgments and criticism she has ever received for her performances, Thompson once revealed the real reason behind her motivation to keep going.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Lexi Thompson considers her dog her biggest motivation

Like every athlete, Thompson has also faced several downfalls in her career as a professional golfer. However, she has always managed to come back stronger on the field. And despite everything that has changed in her life, her dog has been a consistent supporter of the player.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Leo, who lives with and is taken care of by Lexi Thompson, has proven to be a big help to the golfer. With his constantly wagging tail and stuck-out tongue, Leo has provided Thompson with the love she didn’t even know she needed.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Greig Cowie/BPI/Shutterstock 10405153bn Lexi Thompson of Team USA on the 11th tee Solheim Cup 2019, Tuesday Practice, Golf, Gleneagles, PGA, Golf Herren Centenary Course, Scotland, UK – 10 Sep 2019 Editorial Use Only Solheim Cup 2019, Tuesday Practice, Golf, Gleneagles, PGA Centenary Course, Scotland, UK – 10 Sep 2019

The LPGA star once revealed how Leo has provided her with affection even on her worst days. “No matter what I shoot, this guy is giving me kisses,” she said. It was after a tournament when she was interviewed holding her puppy in her hands.

She also explained how she even loved Leo a lot more because of his unruly ears. Thompson also looked at this as a learning factor and said Leo taught her something important for people to understand. “I mean, everybody has imperfections. We’re all not perfect and we have to own it. Own it and love who you are,” she added. Loving and living with Leo taught the golfer how it was a complete waste of time and energy to try and fix one’s flaws.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Thompson, unfortunately, had to skip the Women’s British Open in 2018 after numerous things started going wrong in her life. The golfer discovered that her mother was found to have uterine cancer. And before she could find her balance, her paternal grandmother passed away. It was a lot to take for her at the same time. And so she decided to take a break for herself and her mental health.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“I haven’t truly felt like myself for quite some time. I am therefore taking this time to recharge my mental batteries, and to focus on myself away from the game,” she wrote on Instagram. However, Leo has always been there to support her ever since she first got him when she was 23.

Watch This Story: Paige Spiranac Was Triggered After Lexi Thompson’s Infamous Controversy in 2017