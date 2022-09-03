‘This Guy Can’t Be Real’: Golf World Cringes Over Patrick Reed’s Fashion Choice

The American professional golfer Patrick Reed is a talented golfer. Although he has won many titles on the PGA Tour, he proved his worth when he won the Masters Tournament in 2018. Moreover, he has won two World Golf Championships and has represented Team USA in the prestigious international event Ryder Cup.

There is no doubt that the 2018 Masters Winner is one of the best Golfers in the world. Although he is good at golf, there is something that he lacks; fashion sense. Or at least, that is what the golf world thinks of him after a photo of him went viral.

The 2021-2022 PGA Tour season may have ended, but professional golf is still being played on American soil. The International Golf Club is currently hosting the fourth tournament of the LIV Golf Invitational Series. After the first round finished, the golf world got several memorable moments from the event.

Patrick Reed in a questionable look at the LIV Golf Invitational Series

The 150th Open Champion Cameron Smith teed off at the Boston-based golf course on Thursday as his debut at the LIV events. The golf world also got to witness Matthew Wolff create history at the LIV Series by making the first-ever hole-in-one.

While most of them were good memories, the fans also witnessed some memories that fans didn’t want to treasure in their memories. One such moment was when Reed was spotted sporting boots to the tournament.

Usually, Golfers wear special golf shoes with or without spikes. It helps them to get a good grip on the golf course. However, Reed chose to wear boots to the tournament and thus, attracted criticism from golf fans through social media platforms.

How did fans react to Reed’s unique style on the golf course?

Patrick Reed has already been receiving criticism from fans of the Tour after he decided to join the LIV Series. Therefore, when he was spotted wearing boots to an event, almost all fans took a dig at him. They went against him by sharing memes and creative comments to comment on his fashion choice at the LIV Series event.

Notably, Reed loves wearing cowboy boots. In a PGA Tour article, he revealed how he loves them and wore them at his wedding as well. “Honestly, for me, it’s not really as much the brand as it is, just how do they look and how do they feel,” they had said then.

Do you agree with Reed wearing boots to a golf event? Let us know if you ever wear them to a golf course!

