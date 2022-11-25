This group has gone on the same golf trip for 50 years, and you won’t believe all the records they’ve kept | Courses

To say this group of a couple dozen from Southeastern Pennsylvania is organized would be the ultimate understatement. Some of us struggle to remember our score from a few holes ago, but the Keystone State boys can tell you what they made on every single hole at Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club … in 1974 … or 1988 … or 1997. Hell, just pick any of the past 50 years, and they’ve got it. (Except 1989, when an ice storm prevented play. It’s still a sore subject. … Or 1995, when a few pages were lost to history. Also, a sore subject.)