This Golf Shot Was a VERY Bad Idea

Scottie Scheffler will be one of the Golfers to watch at the Sentry Tournament of Champions this weekend since a finish of third or better will vault him ahead of Rory McIlroy for the No. 1 spot in the Official World Golf Ranking.

McIlroy, curiously, is the only golfer of the 39 eligible for this event who is not participating.

Before teeing off, Scheffler weighed in on the hot topic in the golf world for close to the past year: LIV Golf.

This week’s tournament marks a milestone where a Defending Champion is ineligible to play, as 2022 Winner Cameron Smith is now a member of LIV Golf.

Scheffler said:

“In the world of golf, I think it’s definitely a little sad what’s happening. It’s kind of weird this week. I get to my locker, and my locker’s next to Cam Smith’s locker, because he’s a past champ here, and he’s not here. Things will heal, and we’ll see what happens. All that stuff is not really for me. I can only show up and just try and play good golf, and I’m not going to LIV Anytime soon, so it’s not of a concern for me at the moment.”

Scheffler, the Defending Champion of the Masters, did have some fun at the expense of LIV Golf pro and friend Bubba Watson.

If you’re not aware, Scheffler gets to pick the menu for the champions’ dinner at Augusta since he is the most recent winner, and he told Watson that he might have some say in the seating arrangements as well.

Scheffler joked:

“I haven’t seen many of the LIV guys. I saw Bubba on vacation this year, and I told him that I was just going to have a separate table for him in the corner by himself (laughing) only kidding, obviously.”

Watson will be among a LIV contingent at the champions’ dinner, including Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia, and Charl Schwartzel. Earlier this week, Jon Rahm noted that things might get a bit awkward that night!

