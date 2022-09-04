This golf shoe uses new technology to deliver unique comfort and performance

This golf shoe uses new technology to deliver comfort and performance.

Welcome to Gimme That, a GOLF.com column where we highlight one notable item we think you might like. Whether it’s an article of clothing, an intriguing electronic device or anything in between, we want to share these items with you because they’ve generated a bit of chatter by our water cooler (or, these days, on our Slack channel). So sit back, scroll down and keep up with the latest gear golf has to offer.

This golf shoe, from Payntr, is truly one-of-a-kind, but perhaps not for the reasons you’d think. The X 001 shoe optimizes comfort and performance by using three-dimensional traction patterns and support based on different zones of the foot. Basically, the shoe’s proprietary technology helps your body leverage power from the ground to ultimately hit the ball further — all while looking sleek and athletic. Its waterproof upper and foam-graphite midsole work together to provide support, comfort and durability across many, many rounds. It’s a unique design, yes, but one that’s turning heads (and games) all across the sport.

Payntr X 001 $159.99 The PAYNTR X 001 provides Holistic comfort and performance Traction built for golf. The three dimensional Traction provides Golfers the ability to better control linear motion, resist rotational movement, and more effectively harness vertical ground forces. Soft & responsive underfoot cushioning with a PMX Foam midsole delivers on-course comfort and zonal-specific support for the golf swing. The lightweight, flexible, & breathable upper includes a vented tongue to move perspiration away from the foot for an optimal in-shoe environment. The upper is treated with a super hydrophobic NeverWet solution to provide a waterproof finish. The articulated TPU outsole and dual density midsole houses a Lightweight responsive Graphite power plate, delivering maximum energy return to more effectively generate ground reaction force. Buy Now View Product