This Golf Course CHANGES PAR in the Summer

Pinehurst Resort has had a true resurgence in recent years.

While no. 2, designed by Donald Ross, has always been the centerpiece, the Resort—which now consists of nine golf courses, three hotels, a spa and extensive sports, leisure and dining facilities—started to reinvent itself in 2009-10 when it decided to rip up parts of No. 2 to remake the course, which was then followed by Restorations of several other courses, including Nos. 4 and 8, and building of the now famous Cradle Par-3 course.

Pinehurst, however, isn’t done.

Pinehurst has announced that it will be building its own tenth course with the help of Tom Doak, known for recent Masterpieces Pacific Dunes at Bandon Dunes, the Lido at Sand Valley, the Loop at Forest Dunes and, my personal favorite (because I played it this past year), Streamsong’s Blue Course (the feature 7th hole, Par-3 pictured below):

The new 18-hole course will be the first since 1996 and is expected to open in the spring of 2024, just months apart from when Pinehurst will be hosting the US Open.

The course will incorporate rugged dunes mined at the turn of the 20th century, accented by native sand and wiregrass. With natural ridgelines, intriguing landforms, towering longleaf pines, streams, and ponds, Doak envisions a course that complements the resort’s other courses through its contrasts.

Doak said:

“The site is topographically distinct and drastically different from anywhere in Pinehurst… It’s bigger, bolder and more dramatic. There’s about 75 feet of elevation change, and we’ll work our way up to it around the mid-point of the layout. You’ll have expansive views from this apex over the rest of the course. It will be an unforgettable experience for golfers.”

Doak recalls first visiting Pinehurst more than 40 years ago and playing and touring No. 2. He rated the storied Donald Ross design a perfect “10” in his famed book “The Confidential Guide to Golf Courses,” and was one of the most vocal supporters of its Restoration by Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw in 2010 prior to the 2014 US Open.

Pinehurst Resort President Tom Pashley said:

“Tom Doak builds Incredible golf courses on sand, and we’re excited to see what he’ll create in the North Carolina Sandhills… We’ve worked with some amazing golf Architects who’ve embraced our natural Aesthetic and believe Tom will do something Fantastic on this site.”

Landscape architect Angela Moser will serve as Doak’s lead design associate for this project. Moser’s impressive credentials include work at the Los Angeles Country Club’s North Course, Streamsong Black in Bowling Green, Fla., St. Patrick’s Links in County Donegal, Ireland, Te Arai Links in Tomarata, New Zealand (pictured below), and Ohoopee Match Club in Cobbtown, Ga.

Doak said:

“The number one thing that excited us about the project is working with the beautiful sand that’s native to this region… The sand, the wiregrass, the bluestem grass, and other native grasses that grow around the Sandhills create a fabulous texture for golf. It’s something most places just don’t have.”

In addition to Doak’s routing, Pinehurst envisions the potential for more growth in the area, which encompasses 900 total acres in Aberdeen. A variety of development opportunities will be evaluated with town officials, including additional golf, short course, clubhouse, guest cottages, and other lodging.

Pinehurst Resort CEO Bob Dedman Jr. said:

“This exceptional property is a place where many of our Dreams of the future can be contemplated… How those Dreams play out will be determined over time, the same way the path forward Revealed itself through recent additions like The Cradle, Thistle Dhu and the redesign of Pinehurst No. 4. Adding a Tom Doak design to our collection is another historic chapter in the story of Pinehurst. We can’t wait to read it.”

Cover Image Via Instagram