This Golf Apparel Brand is Betting Big on Sustainability

Is it possible to balance good citizenship and style?

According to Radmor, it is.

A small apparel company located in Settle, Radmor has created a full line of shorts, pants, shirts and outerwear that are stylish, comfortable to the touch and friendly to the environment.

By taking a mindful approach to not only the design of their clothing, but also where the materials come from and what they’re made from, Radmor is hanging its hat on sustainability.

According to Radmor, the United States throws away 10+ million tons of clothing each year, with the majority being polyester, which takes decades to break down in landfills.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button