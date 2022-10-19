This former college All-American suffered a painful Q School DQ | Golf News and Tour Information

The sixth hole at the Plantation Preserve Golf Club in Plantation, Fla., is a 375-yard par 4, dogleg left, with water up the entire left side. According to Brett Graf, tournament director for the South Florida PGA, Hall hit a ball up the left that all three players in the group saw splash in the water. With nowhere down the fairway to drop, he then hit a second ball off the tee that landed in play. According to Rule 18.3(a), when the only two outcomes for a shot are that the ball is in the penalty area or in play, a provisional is not allowed. When Hall hit his second tee shot, he was effectively declaring that his first was in the penalty area; therefore, he had to play his second ball, even if the first one was found. But nobody knew that. Or so it seemed.