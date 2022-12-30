This former Baker City school is now an arts hub, concert venue and bike hostel – Here is Oregon

Churchill School in Baker City The Churchill School in Baker City is a former schoolhouse, built in 1925, that is now home to artists’ studios, a bike hostel and a concert venue. Owners Brian and Corrine Vegter, shown with their dog Zeya, live in one of the classrooms they turned into an apartment. (Samantha Swindler/Samantha Swindler/The Oregonian)

For 10 years, artist John Simpkins and his poodle were the sole occupants of a ghost town on the edge of the Alvord Desert in southeast Oregon. They lived in the old Andrews School, where Simpkins painted oversized abstract works on canvas, inspired by nature and folklore.

When the owner of the schoolhouse made plans to renovate the space last year, Simpkins had to move.

They found another school, five hours away, to call home.

Simpkins is now a literal “artist in residence” at the Churchill School, a former six-room schoolhouse in Baker City that’s been Remade into an arts hub. Owners Brian and Corrine Vegter have turned Churchill into a concert venue, arts studio, fabrication shop, bike hostel, recording studio, book publisher, haunted house… and Simpkins’ apartment.

“It’s a great space to work,” Simpkins said from his studio and living room, located in what was once the Faculty lounge.

Simpkins’ small bedroom is the former principal’s office. A pair of boys and girls bathrooms were turned into a bathroom and shower.

After a decade of solitude, Simpkins finds himself living in a school that’s a hive of activity.

“It’s wonderful because there are all these activities going on all the time,” he said. “I think this place is truly remarkable, and I’m really proud of Brian and Corrine for what they’ve done and the risks they’ve taken to do this.”

About 16 years ago, the Vegters moved from New York City to Eastern Oregon, looking for a change of pace and a place where they could live as full-time artists. Corrine works primarily in metal sculpture, while Brian paints.

In Baker City, Brian co-founded an art gallery he managed for 10 years. Both avid cyclists, the couple organized the Baker City Cycling Classic for a decade. Then, in 2018, they took a leap of faith and purchased a 1925-built red brick building that had served as an elementary school until 2002.

The school was sold at public auction in 2006 but never developed. The Vegters, noticing that the school’s owners had started selling off their other properties in town, approached them about their vision for the space.

The owners liked the concept, and they sold the school to the Vegters for $194,000, according to county records.

“So we sold our house, liquidated our savings, and here we are now,” Brian said. “We came into it with the understanding that this isn’t going to be an overnight success. At the same time, here we are four years later, and we can buy groceries most of the time. All of the spaces that are profitable have been rented.”

When the Vegters bought the school, its roof leaked, and the windows were covered in plywood. It was months before they even had running water.

But they saw potential.

“We liked the large classrooms with the massive, expansive windows,” Corrine said. “Even though they were boarded up, we knew that once the boards came off and the windows were repaired, they’d bring in really amazing light. The initial idea was always to have each Classroom being a kind of a working studio space.”

The couple did much of the renovation work themselves. Corrine claimed one of the rooms as her welding shop. Across the hall is a woodworking space with various saws and tools. A science classroom became the Vegters’ apartment home. The schoolyard became a sculpture garden. Every October, part of the basement becomes the “Haunted Studios.”

The Cafeteria and Gymnasium space now serves as a 250-person capacity concert venue. Seattle-based indie rock band Telekinesis opened their US tour at Churchill in 2019. That same year (before the Pandemic halted concerts) they hosted Welsh-singer Jon Langford and guitarist and songwriter Calvin Johnson.

“Booking agents would be like, ‘Wait, what? You had Jon Langford in the middle of nowhere?’” Brian said. “For a place out in rural Oregon, we’re a big space, and we’re conveniently located between Seattle and Salt Lake City, or Portland and Boise. It’s not lost on us that we’ve developed this thing where these Fantastic Musicians recognize, ‘Oh, that’s a Worthwhile stop.’”

Local artists can lease shared space in the Home Room studio. Down the hall, artists Sarah LeCompte and Tom Novak run the Room 31 gallery, where they show their artwork and host group meditations every Monday night.

Another Classroom was turned into a hostel catering to cyclists and skiers. Hostel guests have access to the former gym showers and sleep on bunkbeds. Rates are $30 for those on bikes. Car guests can book the room through Airbnb for $35 plus fees.

The Vegters also converted a Classroom into a one-bedroom apartment that’s available for rent on Airbnb for $130 a night. The space is often booked solid.

“Every so often someone would be like, ‘You should just build another Airbnb,’ and if all we wanted was money, yeah, every room in here could be an Airbnb,” Brian said. “But that’s not what we want to do with the space.”

Their vision is to create an arts incubator in Eastern Oregon that attracts emerging artists and traveling musicians.

Christopher Hobson, who runs the Churchill Publishing Library in the school basement, is excited to see the Talent drawn to the Churchill School and how it’s changing the local art scene. They grew up in Baker City and attended Churchill when it was a school.

“I think we kind of graduated from the arts and crafts, folk art kind of vibe that Eastern Oregon was known for a long time,” Hobson said. “We’re arriving at a more daring approach to sharing art.”

Churchill Publishing Library is in the business of “storytelling,” Hobson said, whether that’s helping clients edit, publish and market books or create podcasts or videos.

“Both my Churchill and Brian’s Churchill have really done a lot to help guide people into this art scene by sharing these stories, by making the artists available to talk to,” he said. “A lot of people, when you show them an abstract painting, you hear people say, ‘Well, I don’t get it.’”

At Churchill, they can meet the artists and ask questions about the work.

“They can step away from that and have a little bit more appreciation for this kind of art,” Hobson said.

Those public interactions were part of the appeal for oil painter Amy Vangaasbeck, who leases studio space at Churchill.

“I like people to be able to see the progress of painting,” she said. “I used to have a storefront gallery and I would sit in the window and do my art there, and it brought people in and made connections between the art viewers and myself and my art.”

Wasting no space inside the school, the Vegters have turned its wide hallways into the Hall Pass Gallery. Throughout December and January, a collection of Simpkins’ Oversized oil paintings are on display there, representing his work during his decade of solitude at the Andrews School.

Simpkins is grateful for his time at Churchill, but thinks he may soon leave the bustle of the school for something in the wilderness.

“I’m getting older,” the 71-year-old artist said. “I want to really focus on what makes my spirit joyful and really creative, and I’ve walked enough and listened enough to know that it has something to do with that quiet and being close to nature.”

Meanwhile, the Churchill School is just getting started. Concerts are returning, and more artists are hearing about the space.

“Symbolically, I think of the Churchill School as almost like a lighthouse,” Simpkins said. “The light that it projects out, … it’s drawing creative spirits to this place.”

IF YOU GO: Churchill School is located at 3451 Broadway St. in Baker City. For information on upcoming concerts, events or overnight bookings, visit churchillbaker.com.

— Samantha Swindler, [email protected], @editorswindler