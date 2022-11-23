This Five-Star Adidas Tour 360 Shoe Has 70% Off This Black Friday

Adidas is known for producing some of the best golf shoes (opens in new tab) on the market and, with this Black Friday Golf Deal (opens in new tab)you can pick up one of the brands best performers for under $55!

Currently, the adidas Tour360 22 Golf Shoe (opens in new tab) in black is an Incredible 70% off at the adidas website, with the shoe featuring amongst our Editor’s Choice Awards for 2022 (opens in new tab)such was the performance and looks of the golf shoe.

(Image credit: adidas)

Also, just a head’s up, it’s not just golf shoes where you can find a tasty 70% discount, with an array of adidas products now 70% off in the Black Friday sale and, here at Golf Monthly, we have put this Handy guide together (opens in new tab) to show you the best ones.

Back to the Tour360s though and the Outrageous discount of $126! Firstly, these shoes rank among the best spiked golf shoes on the market and, thanks to their incredible stability and comfort, they can be worn all year round, no matter the harshness of the conditions.

We were introduced to the iconic Tour360 range some 18 years ago, with their 22 models featuring parts of older designs, as well as new ideas to really make it the best of the best. Importantly, their main focus has been on fit and traction.

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Thanks to a magnitude of technology, these golf shoes have everything you need to perform your best out on the course. They may not be as stylish as the adidas Codechaos 22 (opens in new tab)but if it’s simplistic looks with premium performance you are after then look no further.

Their comfort comes from something called Feet You Wear last, which was first introduced in 1996. What it does is mimic the natural shape of the foot and accommodate the movement of the foot in all directions, even throughout the golf swing. What’s more, there are a range of other design elements, that will cushion your feet and provide maximum comfort!

That’s the inside of the golf shoes covered so what about the outside? Well, aside from being completely waterproof they have a variety of spikes and Traction elements which really grip into the ground. Moreover, they don’t create any large marks or indentations on the greens, something that can be a problem during winter golf.