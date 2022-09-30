This eye-catching golf bag is super lightweight: Gimme That

This stylish bag feels light as a feather. Courtesy

Welcome to Gimme That, a GOLF.com column where we’ll highlight one notable item we think you might like. Whether it’s an article of clothing, an intriguing electronic device or anything in between, we want to share these items with you because they’ve generated a bit of chatter by our water cooler (or, these days, on our Slack channel). So sit back, scroll down and keep up with the latest gear golf has to offer.

One of the best ways to express yourself as a golfer is through your golf bag. This can be via head covers, bag tags, and/or even the bag itself.

This baby blue bag from Ping recently caught my eye, well, because it’s eye-catching. The color isn’t traditional. In fact, the only other bag I’ve seen in this color is the Stitch bag I’m currently gaming. This one is a little more sporty with its logo placements and red color-pop accents. It weighs in at just three pounds. Yes, you read that right.

There’s really nothing I love more than a style-functionality one-two punch, and this bag delivers both with ease (plus it’s on sale!). If the blue is a little much for you, it comes in a few other colors as well. Use the button below to shop all the options.

