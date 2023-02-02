This enchanting Ghibli and Zelda-inspired indie smashed its Kickstarter goal in a matter of hours

Upcoming indie game inspired by Kiki’s Delivery Service and Wind Waker has smashed its Kickstarter goal after being live for just a few hours yesterday.

We previously wrote about Mika and the Witch’s Mountain before its Kickstarter campaign (opens in new tab) went live a couple of weeks ago. Now, we’re happy to report that the game has already surpassed its pledge goal and then some – despite only launching a few hours before it reached its goal.

