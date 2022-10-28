Ravisloe Country Club, about 25 miles south of Chicago, was built in 1901. It has received accolades for several years, including just receiving recognition as the World’s First Golf Course to receive arboretum status.

Golf greats like Harry Vardon, Chick Evans, Edward Ray, and Warren Wood loved the course’s Championship character, which led to world esteemed Donald Ross putting his thumbprint on the course. But one may ask, what does it take for something to be regarded as an Arboretum?

Ravisloe’s team worked hand in hand with Morton Arboretum to confirm that they did, in fact, qualify for arboretum status. The country club qualified by having a minimum of 50 species of trees across the entire property totaling nearly 3,000 trees of over 100 varieties.

General Manager Bob Carpenter said:

“I was able to find a 1980 tree study of our existing 2,200 trees. We added tags and identification for an additional 600 trees since Dr. Claude Gendreau purchased the course. This information was submitted to Arbnet and it took only three weeks to register and certify as an official arboretum… It is Incredible to think we are the first arboretum golf course in the world!”

Thankfully Dr. Claude Gendreau’s acquisition of Ravisloe Country Club in 2009 after it closed doors in 2008 made this new accolade possible in 2022 in addition to the public to enjoy this beautiful golf course. The country club’s mission is simple yet profound, “The goal is to assure the viability of this special urban open space for social and environmental benefits for decades to come.”

If you are ever in the Chicagoland area, be sure to stop by for at least 9 holes, if not 18 holes, to enjoy the beauty and rich history of Ravisloe Country Club.

Cover Image Via Instagram

PGA Tour Player Grayson Murray Withdraws From Bermuda Championship After Serious Crash

This Donald Ross Renovation Has Been Named World’s First Golf Course Arboretum

Good Good’s Luke Kwon Tells Story of How He ALMOST Died

Colin Morikawa Shares a Special Moment with a Young Fan

Good Good Member Sent to ER After Back Injury

Good Good’s Luke Kwon Returns To Golf After Brain Surgery

Cameron Young Named Arnold Palmer Award Winner After Spectacular Rookie Season

Jon Rahm Perplexed By Phil’s Most Recent Comments

Team TaylorMade UNCUT Range Session is Missing One Big Name

LIV Golfer Dominates on DP World Tour, Wins By 6 Strokes View All Posts

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE THESE STORIES